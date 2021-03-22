Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)

GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys

A Vernon family is grateful for community support as they try to get a diagnosis on one of their twin sons.

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin are the parents of Acadion and Chiron, and as they grew, the parents noticed Chiron wasn’t reaching milestones at the same rate as his brother. They also noticed some repetitive behaviour and that his eyes weren’t working well together.

Because of COVID, assessments for Chiron had to wait. That was until last week when the family was able to see an optometrist who believes there’s an issue with Chiron’s optic nerve, and he would need to see a pediatrician as soon as possible.

“They were able to see one a few days later who told them Chiron needs an emergency MRI at BC Children’s Hospital so that the pediatric neurologist could be involved,” said Michelle’s mother, Jacquie, on a GoFundMe page started for the family.

At this point, the doctor and optometrist suspect optic nerve hypoplasia, a condition in which one or both optic nerves don’t form right. Often children with this condition have minor delays in reaching milestones to more serious cognitive impairments. There are several therapies that are able to offset this condition including vision therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, physiotherapy, and hormone therapy.

Kevin is the family’s sole provider and has to take time off work for Chiron’s appointments to be the driver and to take care of Acadion while Michelle is with Chiron.

That’s part of the reason the GoFundMe campaign was started.

“We are starting this GoFundMe to get a headstart in case we need financial backup due to a long stay in Vancouver or just to make up for the lost wages in the next few weeks while we get Chiron connected to support,” wrote Michelle. “Any and all extra will go to specialists and programs that aren’t covered to make sure that Chiron gets the best start in life possible.”

The family’s hotel in the Lower Mainland is paid for through a family residency program. Michelle understands people are struggling during this time of a pandemic and any donation or even sharing their story would be great.

“We are all trying to stay as positive as we can,” she said. “We do have waves of anxiety and sadness especially of the unknown but we are grateful that we are finally being connected to resources. We are hoping for the best with the MRI and it will ease our hearts and minds to have some answers.”

As of Sunday night, March 21, nearly $1,300 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod

READ MORE: Vernon history in pictures


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donationsmedical bills

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash
Next story
2nd Canadian goes on trial in China on spying charges

Just Posted

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, has been named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Vernon company a People’s Choice favourite

Summit Tiny Homes among five finalists in People’s Choice category in Small Business BC awards

A vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Evergreen Street and Meadow Crescent closed the road for almost an hour Sunday evening. (Google Maps image)
One taken to hospital after truck rolls in Enderby

Impaired driving investigation conducted in Sunday night’s single-vehicle crash

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon crews douse dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys

Lumby Para-Alpine skier Logan Leach (left, with guide Caele Kassa of Vernon) races to silver at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Leach is a finalist for Sport BC’s Athlete with a Disability Award that will be presented virtually Thursday, March 25, at the 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards. (Facebook photo)
Lumby skier up for provincial honour

Visually impaired Logan Leach up for Athlete with a Disability at 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards to be presented Thursday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Summerland firefighters spent two and a half hours after an abandoned campfire caused damage near the Summerland Research and Development Centre on March 22. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Summerland firefighters battle difficult blaze sparked by abandoned campfire

Tree caught fire and fell into Trout Creek Canyon during firefighting efforts

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

https://www.instagram.com/wildskysisters/
Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Pisces Season: The time of the mystic

Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.
Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

The celebrity DJ/vocalist recently left home, bound for a Toronto studio

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Highway 3 closed near Manning Park

No detour is available

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Most Read