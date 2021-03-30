GoFundMe launched for Vernon’s Schubert Centre

Campaign called Save The Schubert Centre hopes to raise $1 million to eliminate its debt

A million dollars in debt, a million-dollar goal.

A Coldstream resident has launched a GoFundMe campaign called Save the Schubert Centre to try and raise the $1 million the Schubert Centre Society needs to get out of debt.

Mike Caira, former RCMP member, Vernon Shrine Club and North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers Society member, donated the first $100 to the campaign he’s created with, he says, the society’s blessing.

Caira calls the Schubert Centre “one of Vernon’s greatest assets.”

“I’ve enjoyed many cups of coffee there and have taken part in plenty of banquets, galas, dances and fundraisers there,” said Caira. “I reached out to the society and asked if I might assist them by starting a GoFundMe fundraiser in hopes it might assist and perhaps solve the financial troubles they face.”

The Schubert Centre of Vernon has been part of the community since 1984. While it has primarily been thought of as a gathering place for seniors, it is and has always been more, said Caira.

“It is both a social and recreational gathering spot,” he said. “Many people in our fair Okanagan Valley have been to weddings, galas, dances, held meetings, had coffee/tea and lunch, played cards, exercise groups and classes and used the on-site catering over the years.”

The million-dollar fundraising goal is solely for the reduction of the society’s debt. The Schubert Centre is a Not for Profit Society and is a registered charity. Tax-deductible receipts (tax receipts) for donations will be issued via the donation to GoFundMe, said Caira.

“Once the debt load is under control, the Schubert Centre can look forward to a bright and enduring future,” he said.

Schubert Centre manager Shirley Higgins was delighted with Caira’s offer to launch the campaign.

“We are very grateful to Mike for taking this initiative on his own,” said Higgins. “He has the board’s support. Any and all help for the centre is greatly appreciated.”

