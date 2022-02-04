GoFundMe launched to bring body of slain Vernon teen home from U.K.

Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help bring home the remains of Ashley Wadsworth, a young Vernon woman who was murdered in the U.K. while on a trip to see her boyfriend.

Wadsworth, 19, was found dead in a flat in England where she was staying with her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, on Feb. 1. Sepple, 23, has since been charged with her murder.

Tributes have poured in for the teen who was known for being smart and brave, with an adventurous spirit that led her to places around the world, including Quebec, Ontario, California and Mexico.

A GoFundMe created on Friday to help repatriate Wadsworth’s remains has so far raised just over $2,000.

Jadine Wakefield, who launched the fundraising campaign, wrote that “this is one small gesture I can do to hopefully help ease the financial strains (on) the well known and loved Wadsworth family.”

Wakefield described Wadsworth as having a “spontaneous and witty personality” with an “unforgettable laugh,” who brought joy to those around her, was protective of her family and had a strong desire to travel the world.

“Ashley was also very studious, graduating on the Honour Roll at W.L. Seaton,” said Wakefield. “She spoke three languages and had dreams of becoming a lawyer.”

A trial date for Sepple’s murder charge has been tentatively set for Sept. 5. Sepple is slated to appear in court on March 7 to enter a plea.

To view or support the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

