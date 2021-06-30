Fire ripped through a residential unit at the Maples on Maple Street in Penticton, leaving residents homeless. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Fire ripped through a residential unit at the Maples on Maple Street in Penticton, leaving residents homeless. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

GoFundMe set up for victims of Penticton fire

The Large family lost everything they owned in the blaze

A GoFundMe has been opened for victims of Tuesday’s fire at the Maples rental complex in Penticton.

The blaze at the three-storey multiplex was reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday (June 29) and affected four, three-storey attached homes.

The Large family, and their roommate, lost all they owned in the fire.

Speaking to Kevin Large as the fire department brought the blaze under control, he said he and his family had made it out safely but now had no belongings left but the clothes on their backs.

“I could see the whole roof is gone where my bedroom is… everything, everything is gone,” Large said.

As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, $1,975 had been raised through the Help Mep, Jewellz, Myshala and family GoFundMe.

The fire quickly spread through the building before firefighters were able to extinguish it about an hour after it first broke out.

READ MORE: “Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefundraiserOkanagan

Previous story
Stage 3 water restrictions for Spallumcheen
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital

Just Posted

Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Safety, comfort in long-term care homes top priority during heat wave: Interior Health

Longtime Vernon hockey icon Odie Lowe died Tuesday, June 29, at age 93. Lowe was a member of the 1956 Allan Cup Canadian Senior Hockey champion Vernon Canadians, and coached the Vernon Essos to B.C. Junior Hockey League titles in 1970 and 1972. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon hockey icon dies at 93

The O’Keefe Ranch is taking extra precautions after four churches burned in the South Okanagan in the past week. (O’Keefe Ranch photo)
Staff threatened ahead of Vernon Canada Day event

Sprinklers are on mid-day at Polson Park amid a heat wave that has temperatures floating into the mid-40s. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
No heat-related deaths in Vernon