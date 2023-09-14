Going home: All Bear Creek Road properties in West Kelowna roads downgraded to evacuation alert

This came a few hours after evacuation orders were rescinded to alerts along Westside Road

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to display low fire activity on Thursday.

Because of this, crews have been able to directly attack the blaze, meaning they can work closer to the fire’s edge and construct control lines.

Today, they are expected a mix of sun and cloud with relative humidity ranging from 20 to 30 per cent and southeasterly winds reaching 25 km/h.

BC Wildfire Service has the potential for a planned ignition that will be less than 10 hectares in size. It will only happen if weather conditions are favourable.

For the foreseeable future, Kelowna RCMP and conservation officers will remain on the scene to continue to enforce the area restriction order. Anyone found in the area is subject to a $1,150 fine.

The order is in place for many reasons including:

•Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators: Heavy equipment and chainsaw operators can’t hear or see you when operating equipment;

•Ash pits: Deep, intensely burning stumps and tree roots may result in hot ash pits underground that can lead to severe burns if you step or fall into one;

•Falling trees: Drought and burnt-out tree roots cause unstable trees that may fall at any time, especially if it’s windy.

BC Wildfire Service has also extended an area restriction order until Friday, Sept. 15, or until rescinded.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

UPDATE 9:30 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has now downgraded all remaining evacuation orders down to evacuation alerts on Bear Creek Road.

Residents living at the following addresses can go home but must be ready at a moment’s notice to leave again:

495 Bear Creek Road

524 Bear Creek Road

525 Bear Creek Road

534 Bear Creek Road

551 Bear Creek Road

573 Bear Creek Road

594 Bear Creek Road

611 Bear Creek Road

674 Bear Creek Road

724 Bear Creek Road

774 Bear Creek Road

779 Bear Creek Road

875 Bear Creek Road

910 Bear Creek Road

944 Bear Creek Road

1075 Bear Creek Road

All evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

“Safety of residents is a priority. The rescindment for this area was not taken lightly,” said Emergency Operations in a release. “Residents must be fully aware they will be returning to their homes without power this evening. Given power has not been restored, RCMP will continue increased patrols through neighbourhoods until power is fully restored.”

BC Hydro crews continue to work in the area and motorists must slow down in work zones.

Original

Three more roads have their evacuation order downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 13), Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced residents on the following roads could go home:

Dougmac Road;

Petterson Road;

Rose Valley Road.

However, these residents are still on evacuation alert, meaning they must keep their go-bags in case they have to leave at a moment’s notice.

This announcement came just a few hours after Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced a large portion of evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts along Westside Road, reopening the road.

✅CLEAR – #WestsideRoad is now OPEN in both directions to Single Lane Alternating Traffic between #BCHwy97 and Fintry Delta Road. Watch for and obey traffic controllers. Expect minor delays and watch for fire crews. ℹ️https://t.co/I1ry4r77Rb#Kelowna #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/YZlULt0K7M — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 14, 2023

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note in the province. It is 13,970.4 hectares in size.

