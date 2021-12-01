Sicamous RCMP received a report of two pickup trucks and a 27-foot trailer having been stolen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous RCMP received a report of two pickup trucks and a 27-foot trailer having been stolen on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Black Press file photo)

Golden RCMP unable to stop pickup truck believed stolen in Sicamous

Two Ford trucks and 27-foot trailer reported stolen on Nov. 29

  • Dec. 1, 2021 10:11 a.m.
  • News

Police in Golden were unable to stop a vehicle believed to have been one of two pickup trucks stolen in Sicamous.

The trucks, a 2020 Ford F350 and a 2020 Ford F550 flatbed, along with a 27-foot travel trailer, were reported stolen from a locked compound on Maier Road in Sicamous on Monday, Nov. 29.

Later that day, at 2:30 p.m., Golden RCMP attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description of the stolen flatbed, but Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said the driver failed to stop for police.

The stolen travel trailer was recovered on Nov. 30 by police near Invermere. As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, the two trucks hadn’t been recovered.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation may call the Sicamous detachment at 250-836-2878, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Drivers adapt to changes in Downtown Salmon Arm for underpass construction

Read more: Penticton RCMP looking for rightful owner of undisclosed amount of cash

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSicamous

Previous story
Princeton the focus of international media – the story on the story
Next story
B.C. calls on retired medical staff to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers forward Nick Remissong crashes into Penticton Vees goalie Kaeden Lane with help from Vees defenceman Owen Simpson during Penticton’s 4-3 come-from-behind BCHL win Saturday, Nov. 27, at Kal Tire Place. It would be Remissong’s last game with Vernon as he, two defencemen and future considerations were sent to the Merritt Centennials for two veteran players. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photgraphy)
Vernon Vipers shake up roster with huge trade

The lobby at the 25th Avenue Tim Hortons has been closed for weeks due to staff shortages. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP praises business support amid staff shortages

Destiny and Zion Orchard enjoy some swing time at Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park during the unusually warm December weather on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Wednesday’s temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said it’s seeking equity with the rest of the province on capacity limits on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. On Nov. 30 the province announced it is lifting the capacity limits. (Pixabay)
Vernon chamber welcomes lifting of Interior capacity limits