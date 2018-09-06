On a sunny morning resident Don Price cruises down main street in Chase enjoying the sunshine in his golf cart. (Rick Koch photo)

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Chase has declared that the pilot program allowing golf carts on public streets in the village will be permanent.

In response to concern from residents considering purchasing a golf cart but unsure if it would be allowed on streets in the future, the village’s council passed a resolution giving the golf cart program permanent status at its Aug. 28 meeting.

Documentation making the project permanent is going forward for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval.

Village Chief Administrative Officer Joni Heinrich said she anticipates no opposition from the ministry.

Heinrich said the majority of feedback the village received from the public was positive with 65 per cent of those who responded to a survey in favour of keeping the golf cart program running.

Related: Golf carts taking to the streets of Chase

Some concerns raised by those who were opposed to golf carts on village streets included cart drivers failing to follow the rules of the road or driving carts on the road which are not properly modified for road use.

The village also heard concerns about the carts slowing traffic.

Responses praising the golf cart program said it adds a special touch to the culture of Chase and is very advantageous for tourism.

Heinrich added that the pilot project in Chase was really more to inform the ministry than the village and see if the program could be applied to other communities.

At the Union of BC Municipalities conference next week, Chase Mayor Rick Berrigan and Coun. Ali Maki will be giving a presentation on the golf cart program to representatives of other communities.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales
Next story
Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Just Posted

Vernon to host B.C. junior curling finals

Provincial championships for junior men and women will run Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 at Vernon Curling Club

Vernon endorses climate action revolving fund policy and projects

Revolving fund would support projects that provide measurable savings

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to Kelowna

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Lumby seeks more affordable housing

Staff to submit application for grant funding through BC Housing for project

Acton to seek fourth term as Lumby mayor

Kevin Acton officially files papers in village for Oct. 20 municipal election

Take a nap in an Okanagan show home

Rykon Construction has teamed up with Haven Mattress to feature homes and beds to buy

Curl BC announces host cities for provincial finals

Ten BC curling championships will be contested in seven different provincial zones

Okanagan border agents sniff out U.S. handguns

Canada Border Services Agency talk to media about Americans bringing firearms through Osoyoos port

Golf carts on Shuswap community’s streets there to stay

Chase has declared golf cart pilot project will be permanent, plan may spread to other communities

Trump and Trudeau muse about walking away from NAFTA deal

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau raised their trade brinkmanship to a new level on Wednesday

LeBron says in Kaepernick reference: I stand with Nike

LeBron James said he stands with Nike

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Vernon’s Butcher Boys give back

$18,500 raised for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Downhome delta blues in Ashton Creek

Country Pete McGill and Alabama Mike with the Riverside Blues Band perform Sept. 10 at Lorenzo’s Cafe

Most Read