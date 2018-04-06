Morgan Parker with Special Olympics B.C. (left) and event co-organizer and spokesperson Cindy Masters from the Kindale Developmental Association, celebrate the return of the Vernon Golf Spectacular for a fourth straight year June 9 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Golf spectacular teeing up for June

Fourth annual Vernon Golf Spectacular benefits Kindale, Special Olympics

A popular golf tournament will celebrate its “fore-th” anniversary this summer.

The fourth annual Vernon Golf Spectacular is set for Saturday, June 9, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

The event is again hosted by, and supports, two amazing local charities: Kindale Developmental Association and Special Olympics B.C. – Vernon.

“We are very excited to again be partnering with Kindale on this event,” said Morgan Parker, SOBC community development coordinator for the Okanagan and currently coordinator for SOBC Vernon.

Said Cindy Masters, developmental officer with Kindale: “Empowering ability for people with diverse abilities continues to be the driving force behind the Vernon Golf Spectacular. Community working together to make a difference is what it’s all about.”

RELATED: Partnership key to golf tourney

Teams of four will enjoy a putting contest, delicious barbecue lunch, 18 holes of golf followed by a gourmet dinner.

There’s a new twist this year, announced by Masters and her tournament organizing committee of Teresa Durning Harker, Karen Truesdale, George Doncaster and Dean Banks.

“Joining the fun will be sports professionals who will be auctioned off and become the fifth player on the team, should you be the winning bidder,” said Masters.

Kal Tire is, again, the event’s title sponsor.

“We are pleased to be sponsoring the fourth annual Vernon Golf Spectacular,” said Kevin McCarty, corporate social responsibility coordinator for Vernon-based Kal Tire. “This is a golf tournament that supports people with diverse abilities throughout the North Okanagan.”

You can sign up your team of four today at www.vernongolfspectacular.com or contact Cindy Masters at 250-546-3005.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Drug use, prostitution and public defecation top concerns at Safety Task Force meeting in Vernon
Next story
Cyclist found dead in South Okanagan

Just Posted

Community rallies to clean up Vernon’s streets

Downtown event Friday aims to spruce up city before summer

Golf spectacular teeing up for June

Fourth annual Vernon Golf Spectacular benefits Kindale, Special Olympics

Armstrong flood preparations continue

North Okanagan snowpack levels reaching all-time high

Drug use, prostitution and public defecation top concerns at Safety Task Force meeting in Vernon

Business owners lay out myriad of issues to city-founded group at town hall meeting

Predator plans water shutdown

Scheduled excavation across from sales office Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place across the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Warm weather could increase illegal border crossings in Canada

Officials in Canada braced for another spike in illegal border crossings

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

12-year-old dog recovering following attack

Community gives supportive gifts to Pierlot family in response to attack

Vernon retreat for grievers offers widowers ‘New Hope’

Registration is open

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

Most Read