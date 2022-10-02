Golf tournament scores funds for Okanagan Indian Band’s new elementary school

More than $135,000 was raised towards the construction of the Cultural Immersion School

The Okanagan Indian Band’s first annual charity golf tournament raked in more than $135,000 towards the construction of a new Cultural Immersion School. (Submitted photo)

A charity golf tournament put a dent in the funds needed for a new elementary school on Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) land.

The first annual charity golf tournament raised $135,701 towards the construction of the Cultural Immersion School, the OKIB and OKIB Group of Companies announced Wednesday.

Held at The Rise Golf Course, the tournament drew more than 130 golfers from across B.C. in support of the school.

“Our targeted fundraising goals for the Cultural Immersion School exceed $20 million dollars, and with two months of planning we were able to surpass our goal to raise $100,000 at the Golf Tournament! We are excited to make this an annual tournament and plan to host the next annual tournament next September, 2023,“ said the OKIB and OKIB Group of Companies golf committee.

The OKIB and Indigenous Services Canada are building the new elementary school at Komasket Park, adjacent to the band’s early childhood education centre. The school will include Kindergarten to Grade 7 classrooms, a full-sized gymnasium, a kitchen and cafeteria, break-out rooms and a cultural and language room.

“We cannot thank the donors and sponsors enough for their unwavering support to the Cultural Immersion School which is so needed in our community. Our children are currently in old, overcrowded buildings, and your generosity will enable us to get the construction started that much sooner,” said OKIB economic development director Brad Callihoo

Depending on funding, the estimated construction date for the school is 2026.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Society founder hopeful for future of Indigenous families

READ MORE: Hundreds march in Enderby to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Brendan Shykora

GolfSchoolsVernon