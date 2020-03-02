Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Court House Monday, March 2, awaiting news of Curtis Sagmoen, a North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting a sex trade worker in 2017. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

‘Gone but not forgotten!’: Protesters rally outside of Vernon court

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Protesters gathered on the steps of the Vernon Courts Monday, March 2, ahead of Curtis Sagmoen’s looming sentencing.

Women, clad in red garments, stand in solidarity for their missing and murdered Indigenous sisters.

Their chants of “gone but not forgotten,” rang out and could be heard from inside the courthouse.

The North Okanagan man, accused of assaulting a sex worker and causing bodily harm, was scheduled to hear his sentencing March 2, but according to the court lists, a date will be fixed in his case.

The 39-year-old was found guilty Feb. 11 — the second time in two months.

This conviction relates to an incident that took place Aug. 10, 2017, when Sagmoen invited an escort to his Salmon River Road property.

In her testimony on Monday, Feb. 10, the escort – a woman and the complainant in the trial whose name is protected by a publication ban – said Sagmoen hit her with his ATV while she was on his property, causing her to suffer a concussion, a fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

The ruling from B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill was followed by cheers and a round of applause from protesters in the gallery, who held a rally on the courthouse steps that morning, as they’ve done consistently over the course of Sagmoen’s recent trials.

In December, Sagmoen was found guilty of threatening a different sex worker with a firearm in August 2017 – just weeks before the incident he was found guilty for on Tuesday. He was released on those charges on time served, but given 36 months probation with strict conditions.

Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search in the fall of 2017 and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered.

No charges have been laid in connection with Genereaux’s death.

In an unrelated case stemming from a 2013 incident in Maple Ridge, Sagmoen pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation in Feb. 2019.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of assaulting escort

READ MORE: Escort recounts frightening story in Vernon Sagmoen trial

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Supreme Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in Washington State
Next story
Conservatives need to start thinking about approach to Indigenous issues: MP

Just Posted

‘Gone but not forgotten!’: Protesters rally outside of Vernon court

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

Vernon rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

Wild edge Vernon Vipers; tie series

Wenatchee holds on for 2-1 win at home Sunday; series now shifts to Vernon Tuesday and Wednesday

Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games

Snowshoer Mary Adamson leads way with three medals; snowshoer, cross-country skier win golds

Vernon student climate action group plans protest

Earth Strike Vernon invites students to courthouse protest Friday, March 6

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Mitchell’s Musings: Karma is king

One good turn leads to another and another…

Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Two charged in Kelowna Canada Day stabbing death back in court

Nathan Truant, 27, Noah Vaten, 21, are both charged with manslaughter

Summerland places 13th in basketball provincials

Girls team competed against top schools in B.C. on the weekend

Most Read