(File)

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

A good Samaritan turned in some found cash to the Kelowna RCMP, who is now looking to return the money to its rightful owner.

On Dec. 23, a member of the public turned in found money to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment. The person stated that they had located a quantity of Canadian currency in a parking lot of a local shopping centre near Cooper Road.

“The good Samaritan turned in the money to return it to its owner during the holiday season,” said Cst. Solana Paré. “We are not releasing certain detailed information, including the denominations and total amount in an effort to return the money to its rightful owner.”

If you or anyone you may know have lost cash in a Kelowna parking lot, contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

READ MORE: Animal Food Bank looking to feed Kelowna’s pets in-need

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island
Next story
Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

Just Posted

Vernon company shores up support for 22 families

Christmas hampers delivered to Okanagan-Shuswap families just in time for Christmas

Vernon player gets taste of life as pro soccer player

Daxton Podollan chosen to attend camp in Portugal

New Vernon bus exchange drives ahead after four year stall

Village Green Centre stops back in action outside food court entrance

Perfect storm: Over a metre of snow hits Okanagan highways

The Coquihalla and Allison Summit were hit the hardest

Pothole wreaks havoc on Highway 97 near Armstrong

Patching underway, lane closure and warnings issued by maintenance contractor

Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

‘Good elf’ turns in cash found in Kelowna parking lot to RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP is hoping to find the rightful owner of some cash found in a parking lot

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Big White second best ski resort in the world: Reader’s Digest

Big White ranks second on the list of the 13 resorts listed by Reader’s Digest

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Pawsative Pups: The ‘howl’idays are here

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Most Read