Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Fall is still more than a week away but drivers on some B.C. highways might feel like winter is already arriving.

In a special weather statement Thursday morning, Environment Canada said a cold front crossing 100 Mile and South Thompson regions could turn into two centimetres of snowfall at higher elevations.

READ MORE: Lakecity sees its first dusting of snow… In September

Flurries are likely to blanket roads in higher elevations through the day, first over Bebgie Summit along Highway 97 between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House and near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway, the national forecaster said.

Motorists are reminded to take extra caution while driving through the mountains as unpredictable weather can suddenly change.

Light dusting of snow near Nazko. (Samantha Alec/Contributed)

Snow falling in 100 Mile House Thursday, Sept. 13.

Many south-central B.C. communities started the day with a skiff of snow after residents in the northeast saw back-to-back snowfalls on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect along the Alberta/B.C. boundary, with Environment Canada advising that as much as 15 centimetres will add to accumulations already blanketing Jasper and Banff national parks.

With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
RCMP identify wreckage and recover remains of November plane crash near Revelstoke
Next story
B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

Vernon justice recommends legal aid in attempted murder case

A Justice urged an attempted murder suspect to seek legal aid to deal with his ‘serious charges.’

Vernon School District employee declares council candidacy

Kevin Lepp has lived in Vernon for nearly 50 years

Boil water advisory issued for Falkland system

Recent water quality tests show high bacterial count

Enderby making strides for multiple myeloma

Ron Surry is an active hunter and fisherman who used to enjoy quadding and boating.

Family Resource Centre marks 25 years of service in Vernon

Programming evolved over the years to fit needs of community

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

All 20 First Nations sign Coastal GasLink pipeline agreement

The proposed 670 km pipeline would deliver natural gas to Kitimat’s LNG Canada facility

Bird Migration Day back at Vaseaux Lake observatory

This open house is for the birds

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

20 mussel-fouled watercraft prevented from entering B.C. this summer

79 tickets, 44 warnings issued to those who failed to stop at inspection stations

Healing healers retreat in Vernon

The retreat runs from Oct. 12-14 at The Equine Connection in Vernon, deadline tosign up Oct. 1.

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Most Read