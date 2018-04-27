Goodbye sunshine and hello rain

Expect rain throughout the weekend in the Okanagan and Shuswap

It feels as it if has been a long time coming, but finally B.C. is being hit with some heat.

Thursday was a warm day right across the province with records highs being set in several cities.

Hope and Squamish were the hot spots with temperatures reaching 29 C.

In the Okanagan and Shuswap temperatures were up around 25 C.

For Friday in the Okanagan expect more warm weather with highs close to 26 C.

However, as the weekend rolls around so does the rain. Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers for Saturday and temperatures around 18 C.

More rain for Sunday and a high of 13 C.

Residents in the Shuswap can anticipate more sunshine on Friday and highs of 25 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 60 per cent chance of showers for Saturday and temperatures about 19 C.

Rain will continue on Sunday with highs of 13 C.

