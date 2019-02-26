The latest figure on the cost of the dam is $10.7 billion and when complete on the Peace River in northeast B.C. it would power the equivalent of 450,000 homes a year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

The British Columbia government, BC Hydro and two First Nations have entered talks to avoid court action over the massive Site C hydroelectric dam.

The parties were in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday to set a 120-day trial that was expected to start in 2022.

READ MORE: BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

However, a government news release says the West Moberly First Nations and Prophet River First Nation have agreed to enter into confidential discussions to find alternatives to legal action.

The two nations lost a bid last year to secure a court injunction that would have stopped work on the dam project because the judge said if the First Nations lost the challenge, the project would be needlessly put in disarray.

The latest figure on the cost of the dam is $10.7 billion and when complete on the Peace River in northeast B.C. it would power the equivalent of 450,000 homes a year.

The release says the parties will continue trial preparations while talks proceed.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Just Posted

Vernon gym club seeks city cash

North Valley Gymnastics has asked for $75,000 from the City of Vernon to help with costs

UPDATE: Armstrong Spallumcheen landfill compactor fire extinguished

The site now called the Armstrong Spallumcheen Diversion and Disposal Facility will reopen Wednesday

Vernon council buzzing over urban bees

Bylaw to allow urban beekeeping in Vernon moves closer to adoption

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Vernon councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Vernon’s Special Olympic Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

Okanagan families to carry burden of costly repair work

Sara Potton and her husband inherited a costly problem they fear will cause financial devestation.

Okanagan teachers honoured for saving student’s life

Two teachers at the Oliver secondary school are credited with likely saving the life of a student

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

House blocks Trump national emergency on wall

Representatives backed Democrats’ bill and voted 245-182 to block president

Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after Lower Mainland crash

Zeus was rounded up and returned to his owners.

Most Read