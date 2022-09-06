Government funds rain on Spallumcheen for new well, reservoir

Larkin Water System will also have monitoring system in $3.3 million project

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive funding from Ottawa and Victoria to build a new well, reservoir and monitoring system for its Larkin Water System. (File photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen has received a downpour of government funds to help with its water in one district.

Spallumcheen will receive more than $3.3 million to build a new well and reservoir for the Larkin Water System, and improve the system through the installation of monitoring equipment.

The federal government will contribute $1,850,000 to the project, Victoria is chipping in $1,480,000 and a total of $370,000 will come from the township.

Canada and British Columbia are investing more than $20 million in infrastructure projects across the province to build more resilient, greener communities.

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support eight projects that will help create vibrant and resilient communities by developing essential social, transportation, and green infrastructure in B.C.

The Larkin system is one of the eight projects chosen. Others in B.C. are located in Cumberland, the Heiltsuk First Nation, Hope, Salt Spring Island, Sparwood, Strathcona and the Stswecem’cXget’tem First Nation.

