The Township of Spallumcheen will receive funding from Ottawa and Victoria to build a new well, reservoir and monitoring system for its Larkin Water System. (File photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive funding from Ottawa and Victoria to build a new well, reservoir and monitoring system for its Larkin Water System. (File photo)

Government funds rain on Spallumcheen for new well, reservoir

Larkin Water System will also have monitoring system in $3.3 million project

The Township of Spallumcheen has received a downpour of government funds to help with its water in one district.

Spallumcheen will receive more than $3.3 million to build a new well and reservoir for the Larkin Water System, and improve the system through the installation of monitoring equipment.

The federal government will contribute $1,850,000 to the project, Victoria is chipping in $1,480,000 and a total of $370,000 will come from the township.

Canada and British Columbia are investing more than $20 million in infrastructure projects across the province to build more resilient, greener communities.

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support eight projects that will help create vibrant and resilient communities by developing essential social, transportation, and green infrastructure in B.C.

The Larkin system is one of the eight projects chosen. Others in B.C. are located in Cumberland, the Heiltsuk First Nation, Hope, Salt Spring Island, Sparwood, Strathcona and the Stswecem’cXget’tem First Nation.

READ MORE: Hundreds gathered for grand opening at Okanagan Buddhist Cultural Centre in Kelowna

READ MORE: Rescue on Rail Trail south of Kelowna


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictWater

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-Mountie says hunt for stabbing suspect complicated by vast open space of Prairies
Next story
2 men wanted after failing to return to B.C. psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

The Township of Spallumcheen will receive funding from Ottawa and Victoria to build a new well, reservoir and monitoring system for its Larkin Water System. (File photo)
Government funds rain on Spallumcheen for new well, reservoir

RCMP are reminding motorists to travel with care through school zones and crosswalks as students return to the classrooms Sept. 6 and 7. (RCMP)
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A blue whale’s heartbeat

The hometown Salmon Arm Silverbacks (grey) defeated the Vernon Vipers 6-3 as the B.C. Hockey League pre-season schedule for both teams kicked off Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Shuswap. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks double Vernon Vipers