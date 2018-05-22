Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Farmers and food processors in B.C. will have $14 million in federal and provincial government support over the next five years, to help them develop new products and processes that will support food production in B.C.

B.C. farmers are already using computerized sensors, drones and wireless technology to monitor the growth and condition of their crops and livestock. They are also experimenting with new varieties of traditional crops and growing experimental ones, such as quinoa, wasabi and tea.

The Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program encourages entrepreneurs and tech-leaders in B.C. by supporting projects that advance innovation and competitiveness, including:

* investments in applied science for major sector commodities;

* improved support for minor sector commodities and emerging/transformative areas including agri-tech;

* enhanced efforts in clean growth, environment and climate change;

* accelerating the growth of the sector, particularly in the agrifood and value-added food processing sectors; and

* strengthening knowledge transfer and adoption.

Applications and program criteria are available at http://iafbc.ca/funding-opportunities/innovation/

The program will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a federal-provincial agreement that includes $2 billion in cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services through March 2023.

The partnership replaces Growing Forward 2, which ended March 31.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company
Next story
Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Just Posted

Bail granted for Armstrong arson suspect

Colette Leneveu, 60, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts June 7 for arraignment

Fire destroys North Westside home

Police investigating after early morning blaze destroys house on Northview Road

Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge turns 10-years-0ld

Bridge replaced the 50-year-old Okanagan Lake Floating Bridge on May 25, 2008

Defence minister in Kelowna to talk to flood relief soldiers

Canadian Army has 300 soldiers on the Okanagan and Grand Folks areas to help with flood relief

Vernon Outdoors Club helps hikers navigate back country

Hiking session at Vernon Library June 20

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATE: Woman dies in ocean accident near Tofino hours before daughter’s wedding

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Soccer glory for Bob Ross FC

Vernon entry takes men’s 35+ cash in 39th National Oldtimers Tournament

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

Most Read