Grades dropped from B.C. report cards

A, B, C’s are being taken from students in B.C.

Letter grades are a thing of the past for students from Kindergarten to Grade 9 due to new curriculum and reporting procedures in place throughout the province. Instead, a proficiency scale, along with descriptive feedback, will be used. The scale will place students in one of four categories: emerging, developing, proficient and extending.

“We are moving from reporting TO parents, to communicating WITH parents, on an ongoing basis,” the Vernon School District states.

To assist in communicating student learning several parent information sessions are planned (all running 6-7:30 p.m. aside from the DPAC meeting):

– Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Charles Bloom

– Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Kalamalka Secondary

– Thursday, Sept. 19 DPAC meeting at Vernon Secondary

– Tuesday, Sept. 24 at VSS

– Wednesday, Sept. 25 at W.L. Seaton

– Thursday, Sept. 26 at Clarence Fulton

“The BC Curriculum has been renewed to respond to the changes in the 21st Century,” the district states. “The new curriculum is student-centred, flexible, and maintains a focus on literacy and numeracy, while supporting deeper learning.

“As the curriculum has changed, so too must the assessment and reporting of student progress. The goal of reporting and communicating student learning is for students to be more involved with their learning and to ensure that parents are well informed about their children’s progress, while being aligned with the direction of the revised curriculum.”

For more information visit http://www.sd22.bc.ca/Programs/curriculum/CSL/Pages/default.aspx.

