The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)

Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

A new, most certainly unauthorized public display at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives has hit a sore spot with residents.

A picture of the museum tagged with spray-painted graffiti over its front entrance has been posted to Facebook’s Vernon and Area Community Forum page Monday, June 7.

The tag appears to read “$HEE$H BB CAKE$.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they are aware of the vandalism and are investigating.

More than 50 comments have been received on the post, the vast majority upset that the building housing Vernon’s history has been targeted by a vandal.

“I don’t think taxpayers should pay for it as it’s rarely the taxpayer doing it,” wrote one woman. “Catch the person responsible and make them clean, repair and deal with it one way or another. Personally, I’m sick of paying for the cleanup, etc., for the fools that destroy things.”

Another wrote: “Apparently whoever did this needs more academics and less ‘expressing one’s self’ because that’s not even coherent. Let alone the fact that it shows an utter lack of respect for property and ultimately themselves. Sad.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the museum for comment.

