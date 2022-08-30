A reclaimed feature of Vernon’s as yet unopened Civic Memorial Park has been targeted by graffiti vandals. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A reclaimed feature of Vernon’s as yet unopened Civic Memorial Park has been targeted by graffiti vandals. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Graffiti vandals tag Vernon’s fenced-off Civic Memorial Park

The unopened park has already been the subject of multiple incidents of vandalism

Graffiti vandals have already defiled Vernon’s yet-to-be-opened Civic Memorial Park.

Construction on the former site of the Civic Arena is ongoing and the fenced off park is expected to open later this year — but not before vandals jumped the fence and tagged a remnant of the torn-down arena’s foundation.

It’s not the first incident of vandalism at the park prior to its opening. According to a report to council in July, vandals slashed the fabric cover of the balloon feature in the new playground. The playground has since opened, aside from the balloon feature still needing repair.

The report also notes that supply chain issues have delayed the park’s completion. It was originally expected that the park would be open to the public in mid to late July, with installation of the meadow at the centre of the park to be done in the fall. Currently, parts of the playground including the slide are open and being used by the public.

The Civic Arena was demolished in 2018, but pieces of the 80-year-old structure have been reclaimed to be incorporated into the park — including the vandalized corner of the arena’s foundation.

READ MORE: Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

READ MORE: Total reached, and then some, for late Vernon editor’s memorial bench

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ConstructionparksVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dairy families in North Okanagan-Shuswap suffering after tragic collision
Next story
Vancouver man dies in Vancouver Island tubing tragedy

Just Posted

The 121st Interior Provincial Exhibition returns Wednesday, Aug. 31, following a two-year hiatus. Fairgoers are asked to please park responsibly for the event, which runs until Sunday, Sept. 4. (Morning Star - file photo)
Armstrong about to swell with fairgoers, and vehicles

Dairy cattle graze on pasture. (File photo)
Dairy families in North Okanagan-Shuswap suffering after tragic collision

A reclaimed feature of Vernon’s as yet unopened Civic Memorial Park has been targeted by graffiti vandals. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Graffiti vandals tag Vernon’s fenced-off Civic Memorial Park

Taren Lacey was reported missing with his truck and camper, which have since been found with remains inside. (Facebook photo)
ID of deceased ‘strongly believed to be missing person’: Vernon RCMP

Pop-up banner image