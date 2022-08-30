Graffiti vandals tag Vernon’s fenced-off Civic Memorial Park

The unopened park has already been the subject of multiple incidents of vandalism

Graffiti vandals have already defiled Vernon’s yet-to-be-opened Civic Memorial Park.

Construction on the former site of the Civic Arena is ongoing and the fenced off park is expected to open later this year — but not before vandals jumped the fence and tagged a remnant of the torn-down arena’s foundation.

It’s not the first incident of vandalism at the park prior to its opening. According to a report to council in July, vandals slashed the fabric cover of the balloon feature in the new playground. The playground has since opened, aside from the balloon feature still needing repair.

The report also notes that supply chain issues have delayed the park’s completion. It was originally expected that the park would be open to the public in mid to late July, with installation of the meadow at the centre of the park to be done in the fall. Currently, parts of the playground including the slide are open and being used by the public.

The Civic Arena was demolished in 2018, but pieces of the 80-year-old structure have been reclaimed to be incorporated into the park — including the vandalized corner of the arena’s foundation.

