Grand Parade walk for Multiple Sclerosis comes to Vernon

Three teams have already signed up for the Vernon parade, which will take place June 1 in Polson Park.

The annual Grand Parade to raise money for people living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has begun their fundraising and local teams have already begun to sign up to walk.

Three teams have signed up to participate in Vernon. This includes ‘Vernon Friends of MS’, Team Gendron and the Qwerty’s.

The parade is set for Saturday, June 1 in communities across Canada and is geared to raise awareness of MS and funds for those in need of mobility aids and assistance. In Vernon, the walk is set to take place at 9 a.m. at Polson Park.

“Many in our community are in need of wheelchairs, walkers, life line, etc but are unable to afford them. Come join us on June 1st and help raise funds for these individuals in our community,” reads the Grand Parade’s website.

According to the website,116 registered teams have raised $3,165 so far. The fundraising goal for 2019 is $250,000

To donate, register or sponsor a team, visit thegrandparade.org.

