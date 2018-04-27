PHOTO SUBMITTED GRAND SOMMELIER EXPRESS The third annual Grand Sommelier Express will be held June 9. The event is organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive Association and pairs local wine, cider and beer with a ride on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway.

Grand Sommelier Express returns for third year

Event is organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

Summerland wines, beer and ciders will be paired with a ride on the steam train during the Grand Sommelier Express later this spring.

The event, organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive, will be held June 9.

Tickets will provide access to local wines and a ride on the Kettle Valley Steam Railway.

“From what I’ve seen, there is no other event like it,” said Donita Dyer of Bottleneck Drive.

The event includes a ride on the steam train with on-board wine tasting. After the ride, at an outdoor reception, Brodo Kitchen will provide food, with wine, cider and beer stations from Bottleneck Drive members.

Dyer said the 24 members of Bottleneck Drive will be present at the event.

Participants will also receive a souvenir wine glass.

This is the third annual Grand Sommelier Express. A total of 400 tickets will be sold, with 200 spaces available on the 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. trains.

For tickets, transportation, accommodation options and other information, visit bottleneckdrive.com.

