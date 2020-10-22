(Kamloops this Week)

Grandfather accused of using grandchild to make child porn residing in Salmon Arm area

66-year-old’s offences alleged to have taken place in Kamloops

  • Oct. 22, 2020 12:30 p.m.
  • News

By Tim Petruk

Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops grandfather is facing a number of sex-related charges, including an allegation he made child pornography with his own grandchild over a period spanning three years.

The 66-year-old man’s identity is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication of any details that could identify his grandchild.

The man is facing one count each of making child pornography, possessing child pornography and invitation to sexual touching of a person younger than 16.

According to court documents, the offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and April 2020.

The man is free on bail and is due in court next week for an application to vary his conditions. During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday (Oct. 22), court heard he is looking for permission to have contact with his grandchildren while awaiting trial.

Other bail conditions imposed on the man prevent him from possessing any device capable of recording images and require him to stay away from schools and parks or anywhere else children might be present The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops, but the man is living in the Salmon Arm area while on bail.

The grandfather has indicated he intends to plead not guilty and has elected trial by a judge alone in B.C. Supreme Court.

His application to vary his bail conditions is slated to take place on Monday, Oct. 26.

Read more: Salmon Arm man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Read more: Man pleads guilty to child pornography offences in Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

child pornCourtSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC Okanagan to host series of all-girls workshops
Next story
Lower Mainland man sees significant spike in BC Hydro bill after buying electrical vehicle

Just Posted

Members of the Armstrong Lions Club have planted a red Canadian maple tree at Lions Park on Hunter Avenue as a show of tribute to their sister club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Armstong Lions Club salutes sister club with tree

Red Canadian Maple planted in Lions Park pays tribute to Lions Club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland

The Community Foundation has teamed with the Canadian Mental Health Association and horse-assisted therapists to bring horse therapy to frontline worker battling the COVID-19 pandemic free of charge. (Contributed)
Okanagan organization says ‘thanks’ to COVID-19 frontline workers with complimentary horse therapy

Community Foundation teams with CMHA and equine therapists to offer unique mental health supports

COVID-19. (Courtesy of CDC).
Interior Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

The total number of cases in the region is now at 644

Neil Fassina will become the new president of Okanagan College on April 1, 2021. (Contributed)
Okanagan College recruits new president

Current Athabasca University president Neil Fassina to replace Jim Hamilton on April 1, 2021

A new walking path is the latest improvement at Vernon’s popular Sandy Beach. (RDNO photo)
New walkway added to Vernon’s Sandy Beach

The walking path is the latest improvement following an agreement between the regional district and OKIB

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a COVID-19 press conference in September 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C shatters single-day COVID-19 record with 274 new cases; most linked to gatherings

No deaths reported in past 24 hours

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Kelowna Francophone school COVID-19 outbreak climbs to 5, mixture of students and staff

Health officer says situation evolving, spoke to possible closure, changes to provincial guidelines

Actor Ryan Reynolds surprised a Shuswap family with a special birthday message to their son who was worried he’d be alone on his 9th birthday on Nov. 24. (Tiffanie Trudell/Facebook)
Ryan Reynolds text almost gives away Shuswap boy’s birthday surprise

Deadpool actor helps remind eight-year-old Canoe resident he’s not alone

Colin James put on a great show at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds as part of the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. But his Okanagan tour for 2020 has been postponed until 2021. (Photo by Terry Farrell)
COVID-19 cancels Corb Lund’s Vernon, Penticton, Trail, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders, Colin James and Lund postponed until 2021

RCMP detachments across B.C. are now flying Pride flags. (Submitted photo)
Man who spent 4 days injured on floor rescued by Kamloops Mountie

The man is recovering in hospital after being rescued by a police officer conducting a well-being check

Vancouver police reactivated the search for Jordan Naterer Thursday Oct. 22. Photo courtesy of VPD.
Mom of missing Manning Park hiker believes her son is waiting to come home

‘He’s going to come out of a helicopter and say ‘what took you so long?”

Environment Minister George Heyman, Premier John Horgan and Energy Minister Michelle Mungall announce that B.C. Hydro is proceeding with construction of the Site C dam, Dec. 11, 2017. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Site C actions, costs won’t be known until after B.C. election, Horgan says

Peace River diverted for construction of reinforced dam base

Five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang are facing numerous charges. (Kelowna RCMP)
5 men linked to Red Scorpion gang charged with gun, drug offences in Kelowna

Police seized a machine gun as well as 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil

Most Read