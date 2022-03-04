Grant funding up for grabs for North Okanagan charities

The Community Foundation North Okanagan has launched its annual spring grants program, inviting all local charitable organizations to apply until March 31, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Charitable organizations in the North Okanagan now have the chance to apply for funding to boost their initiatives.

Community Foundation North Okanagan has announced the beginning of the Smart and Caring Communities Grants Program, with applications being accepted until March 31.

“Last year this program awarded $248,000 to local charities,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Thanks to the continued support of donors, this program has been offering flexible funding to organizations that focus on making positive social change and that are helping to balance the inequalities in our region.”

Any and all North Okanagan charities are invited to apply for funding in one of five categories: arts and culture, education, environment (including animal welfare), health and social services.

“Organizations that have not previously received funding should consider applying for a grant. Organizations and projects that support Indigenous-led organizations and initiatives, engage youth in leadership, or are working towards the mitigation of climate change are strongly encouraged to apply,” Hammond said.

Organizations can attend a grant information session on March 8 at 12 p.m. The interactive session will introduce a new online grant portal application process, answer eligibility questions, offer tips for grant-writing, review the budget process and guide organizations without charitable status to partner with intermediaries.

Last year’s grant program saw funds make their way to Okanagan College for a Kalamalka Garden drying shed; Canadian Red Cross for a health equipment loan program; and Athletics 4 Kids for a youth sports granting program.

Organizations interested in applying can visit cfno.org and reach out to Hammond at leanne@cfno.org or call 250-542-8677.

