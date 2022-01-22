Grant received for Westside wastewater treatment plant assessment plan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan received $50,000 to complete its asset management plan for the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. (RDCO image)

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has received a $50,000 grant to assist with the Westside Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The grant, awarded by the Government of Canada and Federation of Canadian Municipalities, will be used by the RDCO to complete a detailed asset management plan for the facility.

“This funding is fantastic news for the communities served by our regional facility,” said RDCO Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge. “It’s crucial to proactively plan and understand the life-cycle replacement requirements for such a complex facility that serves Westside communities and to protect the environment.”

The treatment plant receives wastewater from businesses and households (approximately 42,000 people total) in West Kelowna, Peachland and Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10, accumulating an average of 11.7 million litres every day.

For more information, visit rdco.com/wastewater.

