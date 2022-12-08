Grants give North Okangan groups a boost

From curling to cows, dozens of local groups are getting a boost so people can be more active, creative and culturally connected.
The B.C. government is supporting 117 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $3 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a range of activities, such as theatre and music, as well as access cultural centres and museums.
“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”
The p4rovince is also helping 201 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are dedicated to sports, with more than $5 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a variety of activities, such as soccer, swimming, hockey, gymnastics or wheelchair sports.
The largest local recipient of the annual contributions is the Okanagan Symphony Society (OSO), granted $164,500.
“These funds make it possible to present our OSO mainstage concerts and adjunct activities; engage our community through our various program offerings to preschoolers, school-age children, youth and their teachers; and present our smaller ensemble Pocket Orchestra series,” said Geraldine Parent, OSO executive director.
Grants were also doled out to Caravan Farm Theatre, the Armstrong IPE, local curling clubs, arts groups, O’Keefe Ranch, Friends of Fintry, sports groups, Okanagan Military Tattoo and more.
