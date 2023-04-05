Grants help keep community safe: Vernon-Monashee MLA

Over $100,000 from the Community Gaming Grants program is coming into the Vernon community

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu says almost $20 million for local governments will help fund key projects. The funding from the province’s $1 billion Growing Communities Fund was announced Friday, March 3, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Volunteer heroes are getting a significant boost to assist in rescue operations.

Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society is receiving $91,000 from provincial Community Gaming Grants.

“When going into the outdoors, it’s important to be prepared and take steps to stay safe,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “But when an emergency happens, we’re all grateful for the dedicated Search and Rescue volunteers that keep people safe. With this grant, our local Search and Rescue group, as well as other organizations that support our environment and people enjoying the outdoors, will be able to continue the vital work they do in our region.”

Another $19,500 is awarded to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Society for for environmental initiatives, such as animal protection, conservation and environmental awareness programs.

