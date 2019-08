BC Wildfire crews joined Vernon and Coldstream firefighters to extinguish a grass fire on the hillside south of Vernon off Highway 97 Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Grass fire Firefighters from B.C. Wildfire and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a grass wildfire sparked along the side of Highway 97 south, near the Predator Ridge turnoff, on Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) (Sean Heddle - 5iveby5ivemedia) (Sean Heddle - 5iveby5ivemedia)

BC Wildfire and firefighters from the Vernon and Coldstream departments are on scene of a grass fire that broke out on Highway 97 between Oyama and Vernon.

The fire sparked on Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is backed up for one kilometre and reduced to a single lane heading southbound.

By 4 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and firefighters began mopping up hot spots.

