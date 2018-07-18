Grass fire ignites in West Kelowna

Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire in Glenrosa

Another grass fire has sparked in the Central Okanagan.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene west of Turnbull Road in Glenrosa.

RELATED: West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

At least four engines were called to the grass fire about 10:30 a.m.

RELATED: Okanagan Mountain Park fire grows

According to witnesses in the area the fire may have started last night during the lightning storm.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.