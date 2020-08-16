Vernon Fire-Rescue Services firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a small brush fire in Becker Park, above the Vernon Curling Rink, Sunday morning, Aug. 16. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Grass fire in Vernon park quickly doused

Woman out for walk noticed smoke coming from Becker Park, off 39th Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

A Vernon Fire-Rescue Services crew quickly extinguished a brush fire in a popular Vernon park Sunday morning.

A woman out for a walk noticed smoke coming out of Becker Park, off 39th Avenue, above the Vernon Curling Rink and called 911 just before 9:30 a.m. Dispatch called out fire rescue.

“We came up on-scene and noticed there was a little bit of light grey smoke,” said acting on-duty Capt. Allyson Reich. “I went up to investigate and one of our firefighters grabbed a foresty line (hose) and took it all the way up.”

Reich said the fire was contained to a 2o-by-30-foot square area of grass.

The cause of the fire, she said, is under investigation.

“We didn’t find anything that stood out,” said Reich when asked if the fire was suspicious in nature. “I think with it being so nice and hot out, it’s a good reminder for people to always stay vigilant with regards to disposing correctly of cigarettes and that kind of thing.”

READ MORE: Vernon Fire Rescue Services conducting controlled burning


fire

