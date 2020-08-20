Vernon North Okanagan RCMP investigated a suspicious grass fire near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

A grass fire that was doused near Vernon’s Department of National Defence army camp Wednesday evening is being considered suspicious by police.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. Aug. 19, officers arrived to investigate the fire on the hillside east of the DND land off Highway 97, according to a Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media release.

Police say a member of the public saw a woman acting erratically in the area at the time of the fire and had concerns for her safety.

“One of our officers approached the hillside from the bottom and located a woman matching the description given by witnesses,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“Believing the woman was a danger to herself and others, she was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and transported to the hospital by police.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services assisted with dousing the blaze and no structures were affected, the release states. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It’s the second fire in as many days to have sparked in the area after Vernon and Coldstream fire crews extinguished a blaze on the DND grounds Tuesday, Aug. 18 around 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Just Posted

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

Grass fire near Vernon DND grounds deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

Morning Start: The Olympics used to hold events in fine arts

Your morning start for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a Splash online

Centre raises $35K with first-ever online art auction in lieu of event cancelled by COVID-19

Federal offender not found after Vernon police search

Man wanted by police has links to Armstrong and lengthy court records

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of lost ring

Are you missing a ring?

Most Read