Grass fire near Vernon

BX Swan Lake firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire after a burn pile got out of control on BX Road.
Crews were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15. They snuffed out the grass fire, but a tree was burning from the inside on a residential lot.
“A couple times it got sketchy,” one neighbour said. “It’s so dry.”
Meanwhile, on the south side of Vernon, a pickup truck was on fire on Dallas Road.
Earlier in the day, Coldstream and Lavington firefighters were called to reports of a wildfire on Learmouth Road. The fire turned out to be a burn pile that got out of control.
More to come.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.