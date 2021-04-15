Grass fire near Vernon

BX Swan Lake Fire called out to reports of trees on fire near BX dog park

BX Swan Lake firefighters are responding to reports of a grass fire after a burn pile got out of control on BX Road.

Crews were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15. They snuffed out the grass fire, but a tree was burning from the inside on a residential lot.

“A couple times it got sketchy,” one neighbour said. “It’s so dry.”

Meanwhile, on the south side of Vernon, a pickup truck was on fire on Dallas Road.

Earlier in the day, Coldstream and Lavington firefighters were called to reports of a wildfire on Learmouth Road. The fire turned out to be a burn pile that got out of control.

More to come.

READ MORE: WATCH: Pickup truck on fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Cannabis shops paying premium to operate in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.