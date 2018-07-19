Grass fire on Dilworth Mountain deemed suspicious

UPDATE: Friday 10:09 p.m.

Fire investigators of both the RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department examined the fire scene, on Dilworth Mountain, Thursday.

“As a result of that examination, investigators have deemed the fire as suspicious,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP spoke with witnesses in the area and canvassed nearby homes for potential witnesses.

“RCMP would like to remind the general public to remain vigilant, if you spot flames or smoke, call 911 and try to take note of any suspicious persons in the immediate area,” said O’Donaghey. “If you spot a person who you believe may be involved, take note of their full physical description and any vehicles they may be associated to.”

Police are now looking for photos or video of the fire in its early stages to help investigators in locating a point of origin.

“Images of persons and vehicles in the area at the time, may also be of assistance to police as they work to identify a person of interest,” added O’Donaghey.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m.

Firefighters attacked the approximately 150 by 100 feet fire by cutting through the fence of Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery and up from Omineca Place.

With an upward wind working alongside the 11 firefighters and 3 personnel on scene the fire was put out in five minutes, before it could spread any further up the mountain according to Steve Roshinsky platoon captain.

RCMP will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Original

Quick action by Kelowna firefighters Thursday afternoon snuffed out a grass fire on Omineca Place on Dilworth Mountain shortly after it was reported.

Kelowna firefighters responded to the report around 4:40 p.m. It was located above the Kelowna Cemetery. That is where firefighters set up to fight the flames.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the hillside and report soon came in that firefighters had successfully knocked down the small blaze and doing clean up.

The firefighters gained the upper hand after hitting it hard with hoses thanks to a pump in the area that they were able to use.

The small fire was reported to have burned an area of about 100 by 80 feet.

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Omineca Place fire on Dilworth Mountain. Image: Warren Henderson/Capital News

Kelowna fire crews are battling a small grass fire near Omineca Place in Kelowna. Image: Carmen Weld