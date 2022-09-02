Vernon firefighters were quick to douse a grass fire in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Grass fire sparked near Vernon arena

Firefighters responding to wildland blaze, no structures threatened

Update: 12:50 p.m.

Firefighters doused a slow-burning grass fire in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place Friday, Sept. 2.

According to Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier, Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to the scene at 10:53 a.m. They found a slow-moving grass fire that was approximately 60 feet by 80 feet in size. The fire posed no risk to structures or vehicles and was quickly extinguished.

No one was around when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP attended the scene.

After an initial investigation, no immediate cause of the fire was found.

Original:

Firefighters were quick to knock down a fire burning in the bushes north of Kal Tire Place.

Several reports of smoke were called in shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services had to cut the lock on a gate north of the parking lot to get into a vacant area of land.

Crews reported a 60-by-80-foot blaze burning in the grass by the creek with no structures threatened.

Within minutes firefighters had doused the blaze.

RCMP was also called to investigate the fire.

There is currently a fire ban in place within City of Vernon limits.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks 5 wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire human-caused

READ MORE: Vernon and North Okanagan area extending fire ban

Breaking Newsfirefire banVernon

 

RCMP were also called to investigate Friday's grass fire. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

