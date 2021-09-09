VIDEO: Grass fire sparks near famous Penticton sign

There are three hot spots in the brush fire

A new fire sparked just below the Penticton sign on Thursday afternoon. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)

A brush fire has sparked near Penticton on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 9).

The fire is climbing up Munson Mountain, just below the Penticton sign seen from Highway 97.

There are three hot spots in the brush fire.

Fire crews are now at the scene, with a helicopter dropping water on it. Crews have said the wind won’t be helpful for this fire, especially given that it is on steep terrain.

The fire has rapidly climbed up the hill, inching close to a nearby home.

More to come.

