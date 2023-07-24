Grass fires spark in West Kelowna off Hwy. 97

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a pair of grass fires near each other in West Kelowna on July 24.
Smoke was visible on the west side at around 12:30p.m. on Monday, in the area of Westside Road and Nancee Way.
Two firetrucks were used to battle the blazes. Westbound traffic on Hwy. 97 was slowed to one lane.
Crews were still working on suppression as of 1p.m.
More to come.
