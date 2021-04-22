Grassfire burns across from Vernon college

Coldstream and Lavington fire departments respond to a grass fire April 22, 2021, burning across from Okanagan College Vernon Campus on College Way near Kick Willie Loop Road. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

Heavy smoke and flames are visible across from Okanagan College’s Vernon campus on College Way.

Coldstream and Lavington are on scene of the reportedly 40-by-60-foot burn.

The fire has burned more than 100 metres along the road and a witness on scene said bystanders and passing motorists had attempted to douse the flames before crews had arrived.

More to come.

