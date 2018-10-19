Greater Vernon Cultural Centre Yes vote rally goes today

Those who support planned new cultural centre in Vernon to meet at Greater Vernon Museum at 11:30

Former MLA and three-portfolio provincial minister Tom Christensen of Vernon is among those showing support for a proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre. A Yes-Vote rally is slated for today, Friday, at 11:30 a.m. at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Twenty-four hours before the referendum vote, a rally is being held in support of the proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

The rally is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It’s open to all interested groups and/or individuals who are in support of the Yes vote.

“We invite you to come in traditional dress to represent your interest group,” states a rally release.

Greater Vernon, District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area B and C residents are being asked Saturday if they support RDNO creating a bylaw to borrow up to $25 million for a proposed Greater Vernon Cultural Centre.

RELATED: Vernon council candidate forum draws 400

The main tenants would be the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, with the centre proposed to be built on 29th Street on the site of the former Coldstream Hotel.

RELATED: RDNO launches referendum campaign

The rally will start at the museum and make its way to the area outside CIBC on the corner of 30th Avenue by noon.

Those interested in taking part are asked to meet on the museum steps, 3009-32nd Avenue.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.