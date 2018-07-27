Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will begin construction on entrance upgrades at the Greater Vernon Recycling and Disposal Facility (GVRDF) on Monday.

“These upgrades have been anticipated for a few years, with the planning and engineering undergoing a number of changes to get them just right,” said project manager Nicole Kohnert. “We hope customers will find the changes improve convenience, safety and ease of use at the site.”

The project will take approximately three months to complete.

Improvements include: constructing a third lane, relocating the entrance gate, enhancing security, installing a lock block wall at the yard waste drop-off area and connecting the yard hydrants to a water source.

During construction, yard waste customers will travel through the weigh scale to a temporary drop off location. This ensures minimal interactions with heavy equipment and control of the construction area.

RELATED: New drop-off for North Okanagan yard waste

The RDNO asks customers to exercise caution while travelling through the site as they are sharing the roads with large commercial vehicles. Customers bringing yard waste only can bypass the scale on their way out of the site. Traffic control and signage will be placed to direct customers and site visitors to their destination.

“We ask that where possible, customers use their curbside programs for garbage and recycling, as well as the drop off depots for recyclables in the Greater Vernon area for the next three months so traffic can be minimized at the site,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager, community services.

Please expect delays when using the GVRDF for the next three months.

For more information on RDNO Solid Waste Management, please go to www.rdno.ca/swmp.

Residents can also receive instant updates on Waste Management topics by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

For more information please visit www.rdno.ca, or email us at communityservices@rdno.ca.



