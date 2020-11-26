Greater Vernon water disinfection back on tap

Repairs to the Duteau Creek UV Disinfection Facility are complete, and the facility will begin treating water from the Duteau Creek source with UV disinfection today. The Kalamalka Lake water source for the Greater Vernon Water system has also been turned back on after algae levels dropped. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Kalamalka Lake water source is back on for the Greater Vernon Water (GVW) system because algae counts in the lake have returned to normal levels.

Simultaneously, the repairs to the Duteau Creek UV Disinfection Facility are complete, and the facility began treating water from the Duteau Creek source with UV disinfection Thursday, Nov. 26.

Last fall, a leak was discovered in the pipe that carries water from the UV disinfection facility to customers, and a temporary fix allowed the treatment plant to continue running. This spring, the plan to repair the leak was postponed due to snow and waiting for mechanical parts; therefore, the permanent fix was postponed until irrigation season was completed.

GVW is now returning to normal operations by supplying water from its two sources; the water treatment plant supplied by Duteau Creek and the Mission Hill water treatment plant supplied by Kalamalka Lake.

