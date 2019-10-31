Greater Vernon Water issues quality notice

Leak in pipe discovered that carries water to customers from disinfection facility leads to notice

Greater Vernon Water is alerting customers to a leak discovered in the pipe that carries water from the Duteau Creek Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection facility.

GVW said the UV portion of water treatment will be temporarily turned-off to allow for repairs.

“While water will not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant, which is the same process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019,” said GVW in a release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to notify customers of the change in treatment, GVW is sharing this water quality notification.”

Anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system, may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.

Crews are still assessing the leak.

“Until we can diagnose the extent of the leak, we will not know an exact date (repairs will be done), but updates will be posted to our website at www.rdno.ca and sent out to subscribers of the Email Alert System,” said GVW.

