Greater Vernon Water rescinds Mission Hill boil water notice

Number of residences and facilities affected since late August; rating level returns to Good

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), advises customers that the boil water notice is rescinded for the following Mission Hill residents and facilities:

* Commonage Crescent;

* Commonage Place;

* 1316 Mission Road;

* 1400 Mission Road – Noric House;

* 1424 Mission Road;

* 1208 Mission Road;

* Some areas of the DND grounds;

* Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) advises customers that consecutive water samples have shown water quality has returned to a Good rating. Staff continue to work closely with IH and ensure customers are notified of any water quality changes.

Road signs will inform customers of the RESCIND.

If you have any questions about the rescinding of the boil water notice, please contact the RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check our website at www.rdno.ca/water.



