Greater Vernon water restrictions return to normal

Seasonal water demand has now reduced, so stage 2 water restictions have been lifted

Vernon properties on this map that are highlighted in blue are under a water quality advisory. Areas in green are affected by a water source change. (RDNO photo)

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is advising that restrictions have been downgraded from stage two to normal.

Since early September, GVW has been working on a major infrastructure project, increasing the size of the spillway at Headgates Dam at the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. The work required a reduction in water demand to complete the first phase of the project.

GVW says seasonal water demand has now reduced, so it is lifting the stage 2 water restrictions that were put in place in September. The Vernon area is now under normal year-round water restrictions.

In a press release, GVW thanked customers for their efforts to conserve water.

Work on the project at the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant is expected to wrap up in January 2023. A water quality advisory, updated Oct. 21, is still in effect for a portion of GVW customers.

