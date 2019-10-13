Grey, damp, warm week ahead in Okanagan, Shuswap, Columbia

Environment Canada calling for clouds and showers, and warm temperatures, throughout the area

Sunday’s grey period will continue throughout the week.

Environment Canada is predicting a warm week of clouds and showers in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Columbia, highs ranging between plus 11 and 15 degrees, and overnight lows between plus 1 and plus 7 degrees.

In the North and and Central Okanagan Sunday, there will be periods of rain. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to 1,500 metres in the afternoon. High 9. Tonight A few showers ending before morning then mainly cloudy. Snow level 1500 metres. Low plus 3.

In the South Okanagan and Similkameen, Sunday’s forecast calls for periods of rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 perc ent chance of showers. High 10. Tonight Mainly cloudy. Low plus 1.

For the Shuswap, mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9. Cloudy tonight, 40 per cent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

For the Revelstoke region, periods of rain Sunday. Snow level 1,300 metres. High 7. Cloudy tonight, 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent late in the evening. Snow level 1,100 metres. Low plus 5.

DriveBC is showing no major problems or weather issues on all main highways.

