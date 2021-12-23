A Grinch stole an important part of a Vernon man’s Christmas light display sometime Dec. 22. (Contributed)

Grinch steals Christmas spirit in Vernon

Theft dims lights on resident’s seasonal display

A theft at a neighbourhood Christmas display has dimmed the lights on the spirit of the season.

Jim Porcaro has set up inflatables, lights and music for the last 18 years at his home in the 3400 block of 42nd Avenue in Vernon.

“I do this every year for Christmas, people enjoy it, I really enjoy it,” Porcaro said.

But on Wednesday, Dec. 22, he came home to find a Grinch had struck and stole the equipment that enables the light and music show to take place,

“It’s very upsetting and it hurts me deep,” he said. “It’s Christmas time, why do people do things like that.”

Without the music box, which had all his lights plugged into it allowing the lights go off at different times with the music, the show cannot continue.

But some neighbours are determined to bring Porcaro’s Christmas spirit back, and are trying to replace the special peice of equipment needed.

