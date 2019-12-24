Grinch steals purse from senior at Vernon mall

RCMP looking for information about the suspect

Police are seeking information about a man who grabbed the purse of a 72-year-old woman at the Village Green Mall on Dec. 23, 2019.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to the mall just before 8 p.m. after a woman’s purse was stolen from her in the parking lot as she walked back to her vehicle.

The suspect pushed the woman to the ground from behind, stole her purse and fled eastbound on foot.

Police say the victim was visibly shaken up, but was uninjured.

“This is a callous and despicable act. We are asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact us or CrimeStoppers immediately.” Cost Jocelyn Noseworthy said. “A person capable of this behaviour needs to be held accountable for his actions.”

Several witnesses chased the suspect, but lost him after a short pursuit.

“RCMP flooded the area and a police service dog assisted in the investigation, but the male was not located,” the police statement said.

Police are seeking any information about the suspect described as a 5-5, 5-6, Caucasian male with a thin build, patchy short facial hair and clad in a dark sweater with his hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

