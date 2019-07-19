Grindrod Garlic Festival celebrates 10 years

Garlic art, braiding, eating contest and more will return to Grindrod Park on Aug. 18

The 10th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival will take place on Aug. 18 in Grindrod Park.

The one-day farmer’s market-style event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature locally grown produce, artisans and food.

Admission for the festival is $3 and children under the age of 12 will get in for free.

Garlic growing and other agriculture-related workshops will be included in the admission price, as will two professional chef demonstrations that showcase the local foods available.

A garlic braiding workshop will be offered for a fee to offset the cost of the garlic used.

Participants will be able to take their finished braids home.

Competitions will also take place throughout the day.

The People’s Choice Art Competition will feature local, original, garlic-themed art that is judged by festival attendees.

The winning piece will be featured on the festival poster for next year.

The popular garlic eating contest will also return to the festival, along with the local garlic judging competition.

Activities for children will include a bean bag toss, rock painting and a grain pool and musical entertainers will be The Keys and Duane Marchand.

According to a release, more than 2,800 attendees and 100 vendors participated in the Grindrod Garlic Festival last year.

READ MORE: Garlic is king at the annual Grindrod festival


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
