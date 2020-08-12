The 11th annual Grindrod Garlic Festival has been shifted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers can purchase directly from local growers and artisans from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15, 2020. (Contributed)

Grindrod Garlic Festival shifts online

The 11th annual festival will run virtually from Aug. 16 to Sept. 15

The Grindrod Garlic Festival will look a little different this year, but residents in the North Okanagan and beyond will still have access to locally grown bulbs and more.

Normally the event fills Grindrod Park with vendors, agricultural-based workshops and activities for families. But with this year’s social distancing constraints, the 11th annual festival will instead be held virtually.

“Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has decided not to host large gatherings of people and is taking the festival online,” event organizers said in a press release.

The month-long festival will begin Sunday, Aug. 16. The festival has roughly 20 vendors so far, and organizers hope to add more in the coming days.

While popular past events such as the garlic growing workshop and the garlic eating competition aren’t possible given this year’s circumstances, organizers say the virtual format will help local growers and artisans reach shoppers much further away.

“We won’t have our usual events happening, but you can find some of your favourite local farmers and artisans and purchase from them directly online. Support local!”

The virtual festival will take place Aug. 16 to Sept. 15. Shoppers can join the online festival by visiting grindrodgarlicfestival.ca.

