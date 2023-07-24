Grindrod residents advised to boil water

Precautionary notice in place following power outage that caused loss of water

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for Grindrod residents.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, implemented the notice to customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) on Saturday, July 22. The map of the affected properties is attached.

A power outage that caused a loss of water is reason for the notice.

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage. The RDNO is required to issue a boil water notice and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained. This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

The notice is in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal. Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

