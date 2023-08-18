Grindrod water customers on precautionary boil notice

A power outage that caused a loss of water has resulted in customers of the Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) being placed on a precautionary boil water notice as of today, Friday, Aug. 18.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) made the call in conjunction with Interior Health.

The precautionary boil water notice is in effect until sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

“While water service to customers is being restored, you may experience some turbidity, which is normal,”said the RDNO in a release.” Please run the cold water in your bathtub and other taps and appliances until the water runs clear.”

A power outage or other event causing loss of water to GRW customers can lead to depressurization of the distribution pipes increasing the risk of back siphonage.

The RDNO is required to issue a boil water notice and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system. The level of service and treatment via clarification, filtration, and chlorination provided by the RDNO has been maintained.

This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association standards.

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Customers will be notified of updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

READ MORE: Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to

READ MORE: Kelowna hospital on Code Orange alert due to evacuations

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like