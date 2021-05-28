Grindrod water quality advisory lifted

The precautionary advisory was issued earlier this week after a power outage shut down service

A water quality advisory for Grindrod Water Utility customers has been lifted Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)

A water quality advisory in Grindrod has been lifted.

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health issued the advisory for Grindrod Water Utility (GRW) customers earlier this week as a precaution after a power outage disrupted the service.

“All bacterial testing results and disinfection (chlorine) levels are satisfactory in the distribution system and the GRW water quality advisory is rescinded,” the RDNO said Friday.

The system has no back-up power, which means when a power outage causes a loss of water service the RDNO is required to issue an advisory and complete sampling to make sure the water meets safety standards.

“This precautionary measure is based on the American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards, and does not mean water treatment or the level of service provided by the RDNO is different than it was leading up to the event,” the regional district said.

The procedure is in place to ensure water quality concerns are addressed and customers are notified, the RDNO said.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail washroom open for business in Coldstream

READ MORE: Water Worries: Calls to protect water with lead agency mounting in Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drinking water